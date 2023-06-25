 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Strikers VR update for 25 June 2023

Sky Strikers Weekly Patch EA 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11554038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Strikers!

We have just released a small patch to add the function to switch region so you can match with friends in different region and check your latency in real time.

Please enjoy the game!

Best Regards,
Sky Strikers Dev Team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2250691 Depot 2250691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link