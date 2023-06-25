Sky Strikers Weekly Patch EA 0.2.1

Hello Strikers!
We have just released a small patch to add the function to switch region so you can match with friends in different region and check your latency in real time.
Please enjoy the game!
Best Regards,
Sky Strikers Dev Team
