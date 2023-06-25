 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Winterland update for 25 June 2023

"Screen Sickness Prevention Mode" has been added!

Share · View all patches · Build 11554008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The screen-sickness factor in the middle of the story can be eliminated.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2393051 Depot 2393051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2393052 Depot 2393052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link