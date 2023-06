Share · View all patches · Build 11553931 · Last edited 25 June 2023 – 10:06:06 UTC by Wendy

CHANGES:

-Controller support instructions included in CONTROLS text file (check game files)

-Magic spells cost less SP

-Pleasure bots are weaker

-Fixed minor spelling mistakes

-Buffed dope, rage, vampirism

-Animals no longer immune to psychosis

-Angel no longer immune to toxic gas, acid, sleep, shock damage

SIDE NOTE:

To satisfy the HUGE demand (from a total of 3 players) for more content, a free DLC will be released soon, so stay tuned!