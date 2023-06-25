- Fix the problem that keywords update didn't apply in Traditional Chinese.
- Fix the bug that cause weekday change to "日曜日" when you try to skip the day in End B.(ENG, TCH, SCH ver. )
My Neighbor's Lonely Wife update for 25 June 2023
0625 Update
