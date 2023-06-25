 Skip to content

FOG update for 25 June 2023

Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the spawn point of the boat level would spawn you in the void.
Fixed a bug where dialog would use the wrong sound effect.
Fixed the lava in the pillars level.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2010241 Depot 2010241
