4 f3w sm0l upd4t3z for v2025-06-25

Yo wassup my fello friends, long time no see fella, i just got a few updates to announce for u m8:
- Treasure room - item choice when you open chest. You can also hover over items on the ground and see the item description
- Status Effects (Poison, Frozen).
- Drinks - random effect on each run.
- A few new items, icy floor, and healing fountain.
- Each sin is a de-buff to make the game more challenging, and I intend for the sin item to show self-improvement advice e.g. for Sin of Lust: NoFap, and Gluttony: healthy relationship with food. For now the advice is very simple. Sin of Lust is unlocked if 20HP or less at start of 2nd floor, and Gluttony if you unnecessarily consume a potion/food/etc. Only 2 of 7 sins made so far.
