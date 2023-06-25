The EA version is now live!

Thank you all for your continuous support and participation in our game! The EA version of "IDLE DEVILS" is finally released, and as a small team, we have put in a lot of effort and dedication to develop this game. Your feedback and suggestions mean a lot to us, as they will help us improve the game and create more exciting content.

Throughout the development process, we have approached it with sincerity, listening to your voices and striving to improve the game to meet your expectations. We promise to continue our efforts to enhance the gaming experience and bring you more surprises and joy. (After the launch, we will add new features such as a new tower, new characters, new talents and equipment skills, leaderboard, blacksmith shop, dungeon system, and even farming elements, etc.)

Remember to enable the auto-next level feature, whether you're sneaking a game at work, taking a break, playing a round of PUBG, or during a League of Legends break. Check back periodically to see your progress, optimize your BD strength, and, most importantly, have fun playing!ːsteamhappyː~