Bug fixes for Custom Language

Hello everyone,
I fixed some small bugs for the language mod. everything should be working now.
I hope you made a backup because I have no idea how the update/patch reacts to the "StreamingAssets" folder.
If things doesn't change, I'll have to drop some info here in the comments. If I didn't, then everything is probably fine.
I fixed a couple of other bugs in the game:
- Getting grabbed while doing a ramming attack with the Straightjacket would luck you up. Is fixed now.
- Getting shot while climbing a ladder shouldn't cause problems anymore.
I toned down the aggression of the basic doll enemy and the clown enemy. They will not spam their attacks too much anymore.
Hope everything is good and have fun! : )
