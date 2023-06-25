 Skip to content

Alisa update for 25 June 2023

Bug fixes for Custom Language

Build 11553652

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I fixed some small bugs for the language mod. everything should be working now.
I hope you made a backup because I have no idea how the update/patch reacts to the "StreamingAssets" folder.
If things doesn't change, I'll have to drop some info here in the comments. If I didn't, then everything is probably fine.

I fixed a couple of other bugs in the game:

  • Getting grabbed while doing a ramming attack with the Straightjacket would luck you up. Is fixed now.
  • Getting shot while climbing a ladder shouldn't cause problems anymore.

I toned down the aggression of the basic doll enemy and the clown enemy. They will not spam their attacks too much anymore.

Hope everything is good and have fun! : )

