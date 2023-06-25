Bug fixes for Custom Language

Hello everyone,

I fixed some small bugs for the language mod. everything should be working now.

I hope you made a backup because I have no idea how the update/patch reacts to the "StreamingAssets" folder.

If things doesn't change, I'll have to drop some info here in the comments. If I didn't, then everything is probably fine.

I fixed a couple of other bugs in the game:

Getting grabbed while doing a ramming attack with the Straightjacket would luck you up. Is fixed now.

Getting shot while climbing a ladder shouldn't cause problems anymore.

I toned down the aggression of the basic doll enemy and the clown enemy. They will not spam their attacks too much anymore.

Hope everything is good and have fun! : )