UnderSupernova update for 25 June 2023

Weekly Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Support for setting behavior restrictions in batches by species and teams.

When controlling multiple people, a jump button has been added to the role list. It is more convenient for multiple teams to perform different tasks simultaneously.

Adjusted some pathfinding logic for excavation and construction.

A new black technology item that can be exchanged with the main civilization has been added: one time teleportation tool . You can right-click the command to consume it to transport multiple selected people to the specified grid point.

Added water cubes, gas cubes, and magma cubes. (Water cube, as the name suggests, can only become a flowing characteristic of water after excavation, which is a transitional characteristic that may be replaced in the future)

Added planets of pure gas, pure liquid, and pure magma types to the landing site (no specific stratification description has been provided yet, regardless of how high they are, the same substance is temporarily present)

Fix many bugs

