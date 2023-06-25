Farm Builder HUGE UPDATE

Great news folks,
Last months we were working hard to bring you this amazing update with:
- New Friendships feature (add/remove/block and play with friends)
- New graphic improvements (New FHQ resolution, new cool animations, score counting, camera improvements and many other)
- New music playlist is added to the game
- New "number of tiles in the bag" setting is added so you can shorten or prolong the games
- Robots can now be added among people in multiplayer games
- Added option to report bugs from within the game
- Added controller support
- Improved robot AI play and bugfixes
- Restore multiplayer game bugfix and other bugfixes
- You can now watch friends games
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37945584/0f93413f46f61e8df0b51f6e7630ffa5b3d8eaf9.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37945584/c760d7f45f0fbe5eb7a3e97a154347c27ccbafc2.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37945584/3280c30ca7dfde83172b1931b83fce0b8f8790c7.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37945584/014db8c905e70f6b33eb395285dcbe3deba282fe.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37945584/57b94578214c110e370f7dbca84f9156bd593b7b.png[/img]
Cheers to all carcassonne fans
Changed files in this update