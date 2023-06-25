 Skip to content

Farm Builder update for 25 June 2023

Farm Builder HUGE UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 11553541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Great news folks,

Last months we were working hard to bring you this amazing update with:

  • New Friendships feature (add/remove/block and play with friends)
  • New graphic improvements (New FHQ resolution, new cool animations, score counting, camera improvements and many other)
  • New music playlist is added to the game
  • New "number of tiles in the bag" setting is added so you can shorten or prolong the games
  • Robots can now be added among people in multiplayer games
  • Added option to report bugs from within the game
  • Added controller support
  • Improved robot AI play and bugfixes
  • Restore multiplayer game bugfix and other bugfixes
  • You can now watch friends games

Cheers to all carcassonne fans

