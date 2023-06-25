[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44124863/2dd9654a2749fbbc4c016a5de1a04fcd54d20877.png[/img]

I hate summer. For this reason, I decided to make a new winter-themed stage, and I'm happy to introduce it to you according to our summer schedule. Thank you for your support and encouragement so far.

Currently, the new stage has been updated, and if you have purchased Press Axe, you can play for free without purchasing DLC. The stage was set so that it could be played without clearing the previous stage, and if each stage was cleared, it would be a special display.

I also have updated PVs, images, and achievements related to this update, so I hope you enjoy it.

You can do it

Other modifications

Below are the bug fixes that have been made in addition to the stage update.

Changed the storage scheme for Stage Clear.

Fixed an acceleration fixed value that was not applied properly.

Simplified the overall collision logic.

Other than that, I fixed some strange logic and code that I don't remember.

Planning after

After this winter stage update, I will produce the last stage using the new theme, which will be set to be activated only if the previous two stages have been cleared.

This is the last step in the production of the three stages that I promised you before, and I think I will focus on Mac/Android porting so that I can play on multiple platforms as soon as the new stage production is completed.

If you have any new bugs or comments, please leave a discussion. I do play tests and monitoring every day, so I hope we can make a game together.

I'll be back as soon as possible.