Nova Lands update for 25 June 2023

Full Game - 1.0.14 (hotfix)

Some changes and fixing a couple of bugs that players reported.

  • Intense lag after version 1.0.13
  • Jumping at the bottom left wall of the tower pushes you through the wall
  • If you get hit while moving a build the "E" key stops working
  • Game stuck in a white screen after completing the nova gateway
  • Player can't move on loading a game
  • Invalid fuel added to the rocket's inventory causes errors
  • Silent error on closing the Drone's popup
  • Lard Stork has the wrong face in the space station
  • Space Station's Manager has the wrong face
  • Error on loading an Advanced Farm settings
  • Silent error when a Transporter Arm's transporting a resource that could propagate
  • Silent error randomly happens when a Birbee tries to collect a berry from an animal feeder
  • Internal error when stopping the music after selecting the starting skin
  • Internal error in Nova Gateway's inventory
  • Skin 01 is missing its sleeping sprite
  • The packager asks for only 6 resources (except the empty box) for the logistics system if the player puts the boxes manually inside it

