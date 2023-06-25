Full Game - 1.0.14 (hotfix)

Some changes and fixing a couple of bugs that players reported.
- Intense lag after version 1.0.13
- Jumping at the bottom left wall of the tower pushes you through the wall
- If you get hit while moving a build the "E" key stops working
- Game stuck in a white screen after completing the nova gateway
- Player can't move on loading a game
- Invalid fuel added to the rocket's inventory causes errors
- Silent error on closing the Drone's popup
- Lard Stork has the wrong face in the space station
- Space Station's Manager has the wrong face
- Error on loading an Advanced Farm settings
- Silent error when a Transporter Arm's transporting a resource that could propagate
- Silent error randomly happens when a Birbee tries to collect a berry from an animal feeder
- Internal error when stopping the music after selecting the starting skin
- Internal error in Nova Gateway's inventory
- Skin 01 is missing its sleeping sprite
- The packager asks for only 6 resources (except the empty box) for the logistics system if the player puts the boxes manually inside it
Changed files in this update