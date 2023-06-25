Lots of changes, here they are:
- Wheels respawn bug might be fixed.
- Fixed an issue on some setups where the mouse could leave the game window.
- Fixed some achievements not working.
- Fixed electric plugs in cow boss being a bit not-good.
- Adjusted light from poo barrels.
- Reduced fire extinguisher explosion steam timer.
- Crossbowner primary fire now fires the bouncy projectile, seconrdary fires unlubed. Increased projectile homing likeliness.
- Fixed Uddertaker out-of-ammo clicks when attempting to alt fire.
- Electric gun cannot be manually reloaded, instead will trickle reload electrical charge passively (or by being plugged in).
- Electric charge ammo is now visible in inventory.
- Electric gun now says PLUG IN when empty.
- Empty milk magazines are now flattened and don't have a lid.
- Inventory and stats screen should work better on more aspect ratios.
- Cowboss now has collision.
- Updated Chris Test Level secret secret level.
- Hopefully fixed hit markers not going away.
- Pisstol fire modes switched. Alt fire is chargeable and can backfire.
- Muzzle flash tweaks for guns that have them.
- Fixed Applicator tampon string not being visible.
- M77 cut into two levels: Cumbubblingham and M77.
- Fixed factory end explosion not always killing everything.
- Improvements to Cow Boss fight.
- Tweaked soul eggs for some enemies.
- Door handles now jiggle if you try to open a locked door.
- Tweaks to apartment pickup placements.
- Fixed a few weapon tooltips in inventory.
- Changed Cybermage wall appearance.
