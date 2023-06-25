 Skip to content

77p egg: Eggwife Playtest update for 25 June 2023

Lots of changes, here they are:

  • Wheels respawn bug might be fixed.
  • Fixed an issue on some setups where the mouse could leave the game window.
  • Fixed some achievements not working.
  • Fixed electric plugs in cow boss being a bit not-good.
  • Adjusted light from poo barrels.
  • Reduced fire extinguisher explosion steam timer.
  • Crossbowner primary fire now fires the bouncy projectile, seconrdary fires unlubed. Increased projectile homing likeliness.
  • Fixed Uddertaker out-of-ammo clicks when attempting to alt fire.
  • Electric gun cannot be manually reloaded, instead will trickle reload electrical charge passively (or by being plugged in).
  • Electric charge ammo is now visible in inventory.
  • Electric gun now says PLUG IN when empty.
  • Empty milk magazines are now flattened and don't have a lid.
  • Inventory and stats screen should work better on more aspect ratios.
  • Cowboss now has collision.
  • Updated Chris Test Level secret secret level.
  • Hopefully fixed hit markers not going away.
  • Pisstol fire modes switched. Alt fire is chargeable and can backfire.
  • Muzzle flash tweaks for guns that have them.
  • Fixed Applicator tampon string not being visible.
  • M77 cut into two levels: Cumbubblingham and M77.
  • Fixed factory end explosion not always killing everything.
  • Improvements to Cow Boss fight.
  • Tweaked soul eggs for some enemies.
  • Door handles now jiggle if you try to open a locked door.
  • Tweaks to apartment pickup placements.
  • Fixed a few weapon tooltips in inventory.
  • Changed Cybermage wall appearance.

