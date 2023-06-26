My Big Sister: Remastered now in Portuguese!

MY BIG SISTER IS NOW IN PORTUGUESE (BR)!
I would like to personally thank Arthur Pereira de Menezes for volunteering their time and effort to translate My Big Sister: Remastered to Portuguese.
As well I have included a small patch alongside it:
- Fixed weird Japanese Save file appearing when first saving the game.
- Fixed various smaller bugs.
Things currently being worked on:
- French translation
Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!
To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your Steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.2 to be precise) until your save files work again
