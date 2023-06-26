My Big Sister: Remastered now in Portuguese!

Share · View all patches · Build 11553363 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 03:59:08 UTC by Wendy

MY BIG SISTER IS NOW IN PORTUGUESE (BR)!

I would like to personally thank Arthur Pereira de Menezes for volunteering their time and effort to translate My Big Sister: Remastered to Portuguese.

As well I have included a small patch alongside it:

Fixed weird Japanese Save file appearing when first saving the game.

Fixed various smaller bugs.

Things currently being worked on:

French translation

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your Steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.2 to be precise) until your save files work again