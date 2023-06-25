Hi Everyone,
Build 0.5.9 is Live. Here's what's new:
-
New Curse: Heretic's Embrace
-
New Curse: Torches (Usvit Depths only)
-
New Achievement: Max Ranger Talents
-
Ranger: Burst Shot Active Ability has been revamped. It now shoots out a burst of arrows in a cone
shape in front of the ranger. Upgrades increase arrow count and large boosts to effects at later ranks
-
Ranger: Removed Poison Ivy Passive Ability
-
Ranger: Modified Active Ability: Nature's Snare. Upgrades now inflict poison damage as well as slow
-
Ranger: Created a new Passive Ability: Emberdust. Burst Shot and Explosive Trap will now inflict a delayed secondary burst of damage when this passive is active
-
Ranger: Improved collision detection with the Quick Shot Arrow
-
Ranger: Minor tweaks to balance skills and talents damage output
-
Ranger: Revised Multi Shot Passive. Double Shots will now inflict 2x base Quick Shot damage. Triple shots will now inflict 3x base Quick Shot Damage
-
Ranger: Fixed an issue with Burst Shot collisions sometimes not triggering on specific mobs
-
Ranger: Burst Shot and Soul Arrow wind ups will now change direction to face the player's look direction, until the shot is fired
-
Necromancer: Fixed a bug with Bonecaster. All ranks now spawn correct. Also reduced initialization time by 1 second
-
All bosses are now immune to knockback
-
Usvit Depths: Improvements and optimizations to the enemy spawn system
-
Usvit Depths: slightly lowered HP for the fire mage, spectral sword and beggar enemies
-
Bug Fix: Necromancer: Effigy will now properly inflict damage against enemies
-
Bug Fix: Mimic should no longer attack when stunned. attack timer will now be reset
-
Bug Fix: Poison Shroom can no longer spawn a poison cloud, if dead
-
Poison Shroom now plays SFX when emitting his poison cloud
-
Bug Fix: Boss Souls will no longer spawn out of bounds in Usvit Depths
-
Bug Fix: When speed powerup is active and player levels up and upgrades speed, the powerup boost will no longer be deactivated
-
Bug Fix: when spamming enter at game startup, the game would take you to a failed to load page and shut down the game. This has been fixed and will not occur if the data is loaded correct
-
Modified Audio Management system to add a slight cooldown on audio clips to prevent multiple clips of the same type to overlap and play at the same time
-
Improved enemy navigation when hitting obstacles
-
Code refactoring
We have a seemingly endless list of requests/fixes that we're contsantly working on knocking down, while we continue to add new content. If you have any requests, bug reports or suggestions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.
Coming Soon
We'll be releasing a Merchant/Item system to the game with all sorts of unique items players will be able to purchase during runs to enhance their experience. We are going to roll this system out in phases. More details to come in the next week or 2!
June Contest
Just 1 week left to enter our Design an Elite for Castle Usvit Contest! Prizes up for grabs, and we'd love to see some more submissions, despite the great entries so far:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2002220/view/3683427732701626663?l=english
Thanks for following along and showing your support as we continue development on Soul Survivors.
Stingbot
