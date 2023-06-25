Hi Everyone,

Build 0.5.9 is Live. Here's what's new:

New Curse: Heretic's Embrace

New Curse: Torches (Usvit Depths only)

New Achievement: Max Ranger Talents

Ranger: Burst Shot Active Ability has been revamped. It now shoots out a burst of arrows in a cone

shape in front of the ranger. Upgrades increase arrow count and large boosts to effects at later ranks

Ranger: Removed Poison Ivy Passive Ability

Ranger: Modified Active Ability: Nature's Snare. Upgrades now inflict poison damage as well as slow

Ranger: Created a new Passive Ability: Emberdust. Burst Shot and Explosive Trap will now inflict a delayed secondary burst of damage when this passive is active

Ranger: Improved collision detection with the Quick Shot Arrow

Ranger: Minor tweaks to balance skills and talents damage output

Ranger: Revised Multi Shot Passive. Double Shots will now inflict 2x base Quick Shot damage. Triple shots will now inflict 3x base Quick Shot Damage

Ranger: Fixed an issue with Burst Shot collisions sometimes not triggering on specific mobs

Ranger: Burst Shot and Soul Arrow wind ups will now change direction to face the player's look direction, until the shot is fired

Necromancer: Fixed a bug with Bonecaster. All ranks now spawn correct. Also reduced initialization time by 1 second

All bosses are now immune to knockback

Usvit Depths: Improvements and optimizations to the enemy spawn system

Usvit Depths: slightly lowered HP for the fire mage, spectral sword and beggar enemies

Bug Fix: Necromancer: Effigy will now properly inflict damage against enemies

Bug Fix: Mimic should no longer attack when stunned. attack timer will now be reset

Bug Fix: Poison Shroom can no longer spawn a poison cloud, if dead

Poison Shroom now plays SFX when emitting his poison cloud

Bug Fix: Boss Souls will no longer spawn out of bounds in Usvit Depths

Bug Fix: When speed powerup is active and player levels up and upgrades speed, the powerup boost will no longer be deactivated

Bug Fix: when spamming enter at game startup, the game would take you to a failed to load page and shut down the game. This has been fixed and will not occur if the data is loaded correct

Modified Audio Management system to add a slight cooldown on audio clips to prevent multiple clips of the same type to overlap and play at the same time

Improved enemy navigation when hitting obstacles