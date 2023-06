We're making some cards a little better so they'll be more fun!

Troll Toll: Now only takes 1 gold, but the Bridge Troll has been increased to 4/4.

End of Days: Cost reduced to 9.

Titanic Golem: Stats increased to 9/10.

Mystic Panda: HP increased to 6.

Hidden Intent: Cost reduced to 0.

Forbidden City: Cost reduced to 5.

Kabuki Mask: Now gives a unit costing 3 more (was 2 more).