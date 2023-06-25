 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Horror Tales update for 25 June 2023

Patch 2.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11553257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed Enemy from inside of house.
  • Added in an Achievement.
  • Added story line.
  • Added text to Notes, Keys, Etc.
  • Changed cave entrance
  • Adjusted landscape
  • Added access to balcony on upper floor of house.
  • Adjusted performance issues.
  • Locked Basement access behind Controller Trigger.
  • Added cosmetics to map.
  • Adjusted AI Logic for better Hunting.
  • Started a Skin Mesh For MC.
  • Adjusted Volumes for Ambient noises.
  • Started the Cave Level for the Transition from House to Town.
  • Fixed AI Getting Stuck and randomly Standing Around.
  • Added Scare zones.
  • Changed Main Menu Button "Loading" to "Coming Soon" (Loading is still W.I.P.)
  • Changed Mine Entance Gates to Locked BulkDoor.
  • Adjusted Landscape for New Additions
  • Adjusted Lighting and Fog.






Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2325031 Depot 2325031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link