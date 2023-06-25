Patch 2.4.5

- Removed Enemy from inside of house.
- Added in an Achievement.
- Added story line.
- Added text to Notes, Keys, Etc.
- Changed cave entrance
- Adjusted landscape
- Added access to balcony on upper floor of house.
- Adjusted performance issues.
- Locked Basement access behind Controller Trigger.
- Added cosmetics to map.
- Adjusted AI Logic for better Hunting.
- Started a Skin Mesh For MC.
- Adjusted Volumes for Ambient noises.
- Started the Cave Level for the Transition from House to Town.
- Fixed AI Getting Stuck and randomly Standing Around.
- Added Scare zones.
- Changed Main Menu Button "Loading" to "Coming Soon" (Loading is still W.I.P.)
- Changed Mine Entance Gates to Locked BulkDoor.
- Adjusted Landscape for New Additions
- Adjusted Lighting and Fog.
Changed files in this update