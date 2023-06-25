- Fixed a BUG in certain scenes and situations in the game where enemies did not spawn in the scene as expected, which made it difficult for players to encounter enemies and obtain gold in the first few layers
黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 25 June 2023
Fixed the enemy not spawning BUG
