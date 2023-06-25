 Skip to content

Z World update for 25 June 2023

Patch 0.01

Fixes:

  • Fixed not working issue CEO: Recruiting/Firing
  • Fixed not working issue CEO: Sales
  • Fixed falling off the map issue - block boxes are added around the map

Updates:

  • Multiple Buildings can be summoned
  • AI Chat with NPCs
  • Changed avatar selection UI
  • Removed avatar choices without complete animations or are poor quality
  • New Business: Traveler
  • New Business: Evil Tech Company

Thanks for playing the game. I am sorry for the lack of contents.

Please visit the YouTube channel for new features and how to play the game.

