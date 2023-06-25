Patch 0.01

Fixes:
- Fixed not working issue CEO: Recruiting/Firing
- Fixed not working issue CEO: Sales
- Fixed falling off the map issue - block boxes are added around the map
Updates:
- Multiple Buildings can be summoned
- AI Chat with NPCs
- Changed avatar selection UI
- Removed avatar choices without complete animations or are poor quality
- New Business: Traveler
- New Business: Evil Tech Company
Thanks for playing the game. I am sorry for the lack of contents.
Please visit the YouTube channel for new features and how to play the game.
Changed files in this update