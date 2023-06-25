Patch 0.01

Share · View all patches · Build 11553209 · Last edited 25 June 2023 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

Fixed not working issue CEO: Recruiting/Firing

Fixed not working issue CEO: Sales

Fixed falling off the map issue - block boxes are added around the map

Updates:

Multiple Buildings can be summoned

AI Chat with NPCs

Changed avatar selection UI

Removed avatar choices without complete animations or are poor quality

New Business: Traveler

New Business: Evil Tech Company

Thanks for playing the game. I am sorry for the lack of contents.

Please visit the YouTube channel for new features and how to play the game.