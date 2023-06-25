 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 25 June 2023

Preliminary update of the complete third chapter plot, start to adjust the price

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Notice of price adjustment

Thank you very much for your support all the way. Since the third chapter is initially completed, we plan to adjust the game price according to the chapter. Up $0.44 per chapter.

Of course, I also know that there are still some problems in the previous chapters that need to be adjusted. I will give priority to doing new content, and when the time is right, I will optimize more content.

After the overall game is completed, it will take a long time to make large-scale adjustments to the content.

Update

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42161504/e6d08760c3e353fe19d4b97f2dfe1cb021857419.png[/img]

  1. Add a new plot.

  2. Add new props, broken Xuanyuan sword.

  3. Preliminarily complete the content of the third chapter.

Next step

  1. Fix the bug in Chapter 3.

  2. Fix the Xbox handle control bug.

