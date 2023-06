Share · View all patches · Build 11553180 · Last edited 25 June 2023 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Nick from Samurai Punk here with another small patch fixing some gripes people have been having with the Blood Shot targeting.

Blood Shot Should overall feel more consistent and reliable

Lowered reverb on Firefly Explosion Sounds

Thanks to everyone in the community who helped test this update.