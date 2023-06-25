 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 25 June 2023

Spine Animator

Share · View all patches · Build 11553148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Most creature's are now slightly bendy in the middle of their body using a spine animator.

A creature's oldest wound is healed every minute.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
