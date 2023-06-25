 Skip to content

Blood of Steel update for 25 June 2023

June 25(UTC +8)version update announcement

Dear lords:
We will release a client version at 14:00(UTC +8). Added the function of multi-threaded rendering optimization. Players can enable it on the settings page (the default is off), multi-threaded rendering optimization can improve the running efficiency of the game and make the game smoother. Thank you for your support!

