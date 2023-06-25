Dear lords:
We will release a client version at 14:00(UTC +8). Added the function of multi-threaded rendering optimization. Players can enable it on the settings page (the default is off), multi-threaded rendering optimization can improve the running efficiency of the game and make the game smoother. Thank you for your support!
Blood of Steel update for 25 June 2023
June 25(UTC +8)version update announcement
Dear lords:
