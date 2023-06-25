Hi all. Not much here, just a couple bug fixes for some edge-cases I found in 3-player/sanma mode.
Hope you're all doing well. :)
Kemono Mahjong update for 25 June 2023
v1.22.00 - Bug fixes / tweaks
