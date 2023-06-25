 Skip to content

Kemono Mahjong update for 25 June 2023

v1.22.00 - Bug fixes / tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 11552962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all. Not much here, just a couple bug fixes for some edge-cases I found in 3-player/sanma mode.
Hope you're all doing well. :)

Kemono Mahjong Content Depot 1508431
