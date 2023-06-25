 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 25 June 2023

Test2.997

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Angle effect: The penetration depth of the shell is affected by the angle of incidence. If it cannot penetrate, the aiming line becomes gray.
  2. Armor destroy system: Each time the armor is attacked, its durability will decrease and its effectiveness will be reduced.
  3. Added a customized theme song and some other music.
  4. You can now select tanks in the main menu, temporarily removing the garage interface to speed up combat pace.
  5. Attempted to increase impact feeling through sound effects, vibrations, and chaotic special effects.

