- Angle effect: The penetration depth of the shell is affected by the angle of incidence. If it cannot penetrate, the aiming line becomes gray.
- Armor destroy system: Each time the armor is attacked, its durability will decrease and its effectiveness will be reduced.
- Added a customized theme song and some other music.
- You can now select tanks in the main menu, temporarily removing the garage interface to speed up combat pace.
- Attempted to increase impact feeling through sound effects, vibrations, and chaotic special effects.
