 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Highline Volleyball VR update for 25 June 2023

Early Access Patch notes 0.3.2.0 24 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11552926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Improved Six Coconut environment
  • Improved opponent and teammate behaviour
  • Fix cases where the spike opportunity sound effect could be wrongly be playing

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1852941 Depot 1852941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link