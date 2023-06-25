Update 1.0.3.c

One of the updates of all time!
Thank you -J-O-N-B-E-T-O-N-, Deputy, Ok-Experience-667 & Pooge
Changelog
- Keyboard prompts are no longer unreadable ancient hieroglyphics!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43369332/50504ca7b07dd33ec455dbe778f888ff6387d8c1.png[/img]
- Lockpicking minigame tweaked
- Teleports visually improved
- Bug where coyote time jump always triggered double jump too fixed
- Bug where players would sometimes get the achievement for collecting all rings while still missing one and breaking the Blessed Ring fixed
- Bug where Crafting Station candle fire appeared on the wrong layer fixed
Changed files in this update