What's NEW in Version a.2.9.0
General
- The furniture catalogue in the Market has been updated.
- More furniture has been added (additional features such as filtering will be added as more sets are added.)
- Mirror equip now prevents critical hits.
- Co-op lobbies are now Public by default (previously Private).
- Added victory fanfare.
- Damage number visuals are now Large by default (previously Small).
- Shelly's projectiles have been visually updated.
NEW! Stage - The Dump
- Co-op rewards changed from 1 Challenge Coin per player to 5 Challenge Coins per player.
- Tanky Minions jinx HP modifier changed from 200% >>> 120%.
- The Deep has been added to map pool (Now consists of Forest, Darkwood, and The Deep).
- Co-op rewards changed from 1 Challenge Coin per player to 5 Challenge Coins per player.
- Curses have been removed. These will eventually return to the game in a different fashion.
- Tanky Bosses jinx HP modifier changed from 150% >>> 120%.
- Bigger Bosses jinx size modifier changed from 150% >>> 120%.
Bugs/Misc
- Fixed a rare bug where players could match into Private lobbies.
- Fixed a bug where the HUD arrow would disappear.
- Fixed a rare bug with enemy collision not behaving properly.
- Clown now removes summons on death.
- Shelly now removes projectiles on death.
- Octopus now removes debuffs, summons, and projectiles on death.
- Various fixes/visual tweaks.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
