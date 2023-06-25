 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 25 June 2023

Version a.2.9.0

Version a.2.9.0 · Build 11552845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.2.9.0

General

  • The furniture catalogue in the Market has been updated.
  • More furniture has been added (additional features such as filtering will be added as more sets are added.)
  • Mirror equip now prevents critical hits.
  • Co-op lobbies are now Public by default (previously Private).
  • Added victory fanfare.
  • Damage number visuals are now Large by default (previously Small).
  • Shelly's projectiles have been visually updated.

NEW! Stage - The Dump

  • Co-op rewards changed from 1 Challenge Coin per player to 5 Challenge Coins per player.
  • Tanky Minions jinx HP modifier changed from 200% >>> 120%.

  • The Deep has been added to map pool (Now consists of Forest, Darkwood, and The Deep).
  • Co-op rewards changed from 1 Challenge Coin per player to 5 Challenge Coins per player.
  • Curses have been removed. These will eventually return to the game in a different fashion.
  • Tanky Bosses jinx HP modifier changed from 150% >>> 120%.
  • Bigger Bosses jinx size modifier changed from 150% >>> 120%.

Bugs/Misc

  • Fixed a rare bug where players could match into Private lobbies.
  • Fixed a bug where the HUD arrow would disappear.
  • Fixed a rare bug with enemy collision not behaving properly.
  • Clown now removes summons on death.
  • Shelly now removes projectiles on death.
  • Octopus now removes debuffs, summons, and projectiles on death.
  • Various fixes/visual tweaks.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord!

