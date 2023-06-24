A new intro scene and some fixes

Hi!

Many thanks to fluffly the sock for the reports. Today I uploaded a patch to solve some of the errors this player has recently found.

THis has been a challenging week. Our beloved dog is in the fight against cancer and she just started chemotherapy. And our friend is also at the human hospital, recovering from a knee surgery that ended up with a major infection.

Even though, I hope you like the new intro animation with pixel Ubirajara, Irritator and other Araripean Extinct animals!

Sincerely,

Bone Collectors.