- Vehicle parts at the Lord Fish mansion spawn significantly less after completing that part of the story.
- Spawn locations that are unlocked by Tylers weapons accumulate less items.
- Tools found at gas stations reset on map load. Less accumulation over time.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 24 June 2023
Adjusted spawns
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2142031 Depot 2142031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update