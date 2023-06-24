 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 24 June 2023

Adjusted spawns

Build 11552718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Vehicle parts at the Lord Fish mansion spawn significantly less after completing that part of the story.
  • Spawn locations that are unlocked by Tylers weapons accumulate less items.
  • Tools found at gas stations reset on map load. Less accumulation over time.

