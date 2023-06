Share · View all patches · Build 11552688 · Last edited 24 June 2023 – 23:32:03 UTC by Wendy

New Features/Tweaks

Implemented shimmer effect to all collectible items in-game for easier identification of collectibles, etc.

Bug Fixes

Fixed explosive throwable item not damaging some creatures.

Fixed a severe issue causing all 8 new Hills Village quest lines to not show up

