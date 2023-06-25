The Summer Event is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 11552616 · Last edited 25 June 2023 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25605478/2215e69b022775b6f5d8407de5132b686f71bc52.png[/img]

The Rise of the Sun God Summer Event is back! Ancient tombs filled with dusty mummies, giant piles of riches, and godly summer attire have arisen once again! Crew up and get to tomb-raiding!

**Unlock Exclusive Cosmetics!

Fend off Summer Mummies!

Unearth Extravagant Riches!**

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25605478/1c394d7b1103899c84c7bc2a95c07742f2b0d165.png[/img]

The Sun God will resume their slumber on July 24th.