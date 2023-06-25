 Skip to content

We Need To Go Deeper update for 25 June 2023

The Summer Event is LIVE!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25605478/2215e69b022775b6f5d8407de5132b686f71bc52.png[/img]

The Rise of the Sun God Summer Event is back! Ancient tombs filled with dusty mummies, giant piles of riches, and godly summer attire have arisen once again! Crew up and get to tomb-raiding!

  • **Unlock Exclusive Cosmetics!
  • Fend off Summer Mummies!
  • Unearth Extravagant Riches!**

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25605478/1c394d7b1103899c84c7bc2a95c07742f2b0d165.png[/img]

The Sun God will resume their slumber on July 24th.

