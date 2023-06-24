 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 24 June 2023

Development Branch update - v0.8.004

Share · View all patches · Build 11552602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.004) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a good preview of the next update. Most of the final update is in there. Feel free to tell us what you like and your biggest concerns about it.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.004 - Temporary changelog :
New biome : "Cenote" (access is on top of the meteor crater)
A big change appear in the world once amphibians stage is reached (can you find it ?)
Two new stew recipes added in cooking station
Some food items now give a temporary bonus
Beacons can now have labels
Increase some items trade values
Add some items trade values
Trade platform unlocks at insects stage (still via message)

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

