📢 Announcement: Trigger Fever Version 0.11.2 is Here! 🎉

Greetings, Trigger Fever fans! We're thrilled to unveil the latest update, version 0.11.2, packed with exciting features and crucial bug fixes that will enhance your gameplay experience. Read on to discover what's new and improved in this version!

🎮 New Taunts with D-pad:

We've expanded your arsenal of taunts with four new additions, bringing the total number of taunts to eight! Now you can express yourself in even more creative and entertaining ways while dominating your opponents.

🔗 Steam Invite:

Want to challenge your friends in intense PvP matches? With the new Steam Invite feature, you can easily invite up to three friends to join you in the Trigger Fever arena. Team up, strategize, and show your rivals what you're made of!

🎯 Boomerang Control Enhancement:

We've listened to your feedback, and we're excited to announce that controlling the Boomerang has become more intuitive. On controllers, you can now aim the Boomerang using the aim analog stick, giving you greater precision and control over this deadly weapon.

🚩 New Game Mode: Flag:

Introducing an exhilarating new game mode: Flag! In this mode, your objective is to secure the flag located in the map. The longer you hold the flag, the more points you accumulate. However, beware of your adversaries, as getting eliminated will cause you to drop the flag, allowing any other player to snatch it and claim the rewards.

🐛 Bug Fixes:

Taser Graphical Bug: Bid farewell to the taser's unsightly graphical glitch. It has been eradicated, ensuring a visually stunning gameplay experience.

Laser Damage Fix: The laser is back at full power! It will now deal damage as intended, adding an extra punch to your strategic arsenal.

Back Button Behavior: We've resolved an unexpected behavior of the back button after returning from a match. Enjoy smoother navigation and seamless transitions in and out of the game.

Chat Field Keyboard Fix: We understand the frustration caused by unintentional keyboard pop-ups. Rest assured, the issue has been resolved, allowing for uninterrupted gameplay and communication.

We're thrilled to bring you these improvements and fixes, which we believe will elevate your Trigger Fever gameplay to new heights. Thank you for your ongoing support, and we can't wait to see you in the arena!

Stay tuned for more updates, as we're continuously working on enhancing your experience in Trigger Fever. Don't forget to share your feedback with us on the Steam community forums or our official social media channels. Happy gaming, and may the best trigger-happy player prevail!

Stay trigger-happy,

Rotstudio