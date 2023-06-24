 Skip to content

PlasmaBlast update for 24 June 2023

Update 1.0.1

24 June 2023

Update Log:
-Water now looks slightly more realistic
-Boarder around map
Mech (Buff)
-Can now shoot
-Small texture changes
-Now in First Person

