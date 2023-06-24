Update 1.0.1

Updated 1.0.1!
Update Log:
-Water now looks slightly more realistic
-Boarder around map
Mech (Buff)
-Can now shoot
-Small texture changes
-Now in First Person
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Updated 1.0.1!
Update Log:
-Water now looks slightly more realistic
-Boarder around map
Mech (Buff)
-Can now shoot
-Small texture changes
-Now in First Person
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update