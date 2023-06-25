Vosphia Major Update 0.1.0
Features:
- Expanded world size (around 2x the original world)
- New major city and 3 minor towns
- 3 new major dungeons
- New quests for the main storyline & side quests
- Revamped main storyline for clarity & balance
- New enemies and enemy types (ranged)
- Basic wandering NPC system & procedural quest system for NPCs
- Guild ranking system (for procedural quests)
- Implemented luck and stealth into the game
- Added backpacks for additional inventory storage
- New QOL options added in settings
- Option for turning on inventory’s mini menu whilst hovering
- Added timestamps for saves
- Rocks added into cliffs
- 80+ new items & 30+ new recipes
- Armor system fully implemented
- Rewards added to quests
- Additional music within the environment
- Optimization work for lower-ended machines
- And more
Fixes:
- Inventory duplication glitch where items duplicated if inventory was closed with “I” and was dragged
- Gear window did not open properly
- Gear window closed by itself while dragging gear out
- Controls did not apply when restarting game
- Barrels did not open properly when game was saved
- Sounds did not play when entering/leaving the city
- Anvils did not work
- Sharpener did not update its text when sharpening
Screenshots:
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43144146/0e73a56117292ecd0ab9fd34d8448460c4b8f16d.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43144146/9bd3585e7c89bf04a54a117911d693a6fc6a0b97.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43144146/b63a5a0485c4fd563981806b85c4c79be63e47d1.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43144146/eef41ff5ede9f8c736a58dc2000fc73be3d7d4dc.jpg[/img]
Final Notes:
Currently, islands on the other side of the water are not accessible as they will be added with content in a future update.
For the best gameplay, I would recommend following the main story questline as it (should) slowly increase difficulty (by going to different areas).
The next major update will mostly focus on revamping current systems, updating animations, adding more actions to NPCs and enemies, and increasing world density in terms of content and structures. The current update target date is unknown, and I will do my best to release it in an acceptable time period.
Finally, thank you for playing Vosphia, and supporting this project.
If you have any questions, suggestions, or bug reports, feel free to post them on this community or on the Vosphia discord.
Changed files in this update