Vosphia Major Update 0.1.0

Features:

Expanded world size (around 2x the original world)

New major city and 3 minor towns

3 new major dungeons

New quests for the main storyline & side quests

Revamped main storyline for clarity & balance

New enemies and enemy types (ranged)

Basic wandering NPC system & procedural quest system for NPCs

Guild ranking system (for procedural quests)

Implemented luck and stealth into the game

Added backpacks for additional inventory storage

New QOL options added in settings

Option for turning on inventory’s mini menu whilst hovering

Added timestamps for saves

Rocks added into cliffs

80+ new items & 30+ new recipes

Armor system fully implemented

Rewards added to quests

Additional music within the environment

Optimization work for lower-ended machines

And more

Fixes:

Inventory duplication glitch where items duplicated if inventory was closed with “I” and was dragged

Gear window did not open properly

Gear window closed by itself while dragging gear out

Controls did not apply when restarting game

Barrels did not open properly when game was saved

Sounds did not play when entering/leaving the city

Anvils did not work

Sharpener did not update its text when sharpening

Screenshots:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43144146/0e73a56117292ecd0ab9fd34d8448460c4b8f16d.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43144146/9bd3585e7c89bf04a54a117911d693a6fc6a0b97.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43144146/b63a5a0485c4fd563981806b85c4c79be63e47d1.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43144146/eef41ff5ede9f8c736a58dc2000fc73be3d7d4dc.jpg[/img]

Final Notes:

Currently, islands on the other side of the water are not accessible as they will be added with content in a future update.

For the best gameplay, I would recommend following the main story questline as it (should) slowly increase difficulty (by going to different areas).

The next major update will mostly focus on revamping current systems, updating animations, adding more actions to NPCs and enemies, and increasing world density in terms of content and structures. The current update target date is unknown, and I will do my best to release it in an acceptable time period.

Finally, thank you for playing Vosphia, and supporting this project.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or bug reports, feel free to post them on this community or on the Vosphia discord.