- Added t5 units
- Added starting reading glasses talent
- Whip changed to gun damage
- Apothecary now gives +2 damage to all types instead of 10%, now also applies to set offsets instead of random
- Synergies now give +1 cast count
- Added quick buying to certain upgrades and stats
- Bug fixes
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 24 June 2023
0.31.0 - Old saves don't work
