The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 24 June 2023

0.31.0 - Old saves don't work

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added t5 units
  • Added starting reading glasses talent
  • Whip changed to gun damage
  • Apothecary now gives +2 damage to all types instead of 10%, now also applies to set offsets instead of random
  • Synergies now give +1 cast count
  • Added quick buying to certain upgrades and stats
  • Bug fixes

