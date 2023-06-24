 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 24 June 2023

Set Swinger Angle, Waypoint Sequence Editor, Build List Improvements

Build 11552350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Functionality

    • Build List supports custom faultline lengths
    • Set swinger start angle
    • Waypoint Sequence Editor

  • New Prop

    • ISMOC Hanging double target
    • ISMOC Floating Target
    • IPSC Mini Floating Target
    • Dali Swinger IPSC mini and ISMOC Double targets

  • Bug Fixes

    • Hide waypoint markers from being included into Build List
    • Resizing objects that aren't supposed to be resized
    • Waypoint number text size keeps changing
    • Can't change stance for waypoints in free mouse mode, conflicts with P and O
    • Cloning multiple waypoints screws up numbering

Changed files in this update

