New Functionality
- Build List supports custom faultline lengths
- Set swinger start angle
- Waypoint Sequence Editor
New Prop
- ISMOC Hanging double target
- ISMOC Floating Target
- IPSC Mini Floating Target
- Dali Swinger IPSC mini and ISMOC Double targets
Bug Fixes
- Hide waypoint markers from being included into Build List
- Resizing objects that aren't supposed to be resized
- Waypoint number text size keeps changing
- Can't change stance for waypoints in free mouse mode, conflicts with P and O
- Cloning multiple waypoints screws up numbering
Practisim Designer update for 24 June 2023
Set Swinger Angle, Waypoint Sequence Editor, Build List Improvements
