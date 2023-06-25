 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kit's Quest update for 25 June 2023

Huge Update: Enchanted Metalworks!

Share · View all patches · Build 11552345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the game's fifth and final main level: Enchanted Metalworks! This makes some other areas and challenges accessible now, too, and brings the game to over 95% complete!
  • Renamed the game's three difficulty levels to Apprentice, Challenger, and Grandmaster.
  • Updated Apprentice difficulty to make Kit respawn at his latest safe position if he falls into a void.
  • Added difficulty options for speedruns.
  • Added new Achievements.
  • Made a number of minor improvements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2017841 Depot 2017841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2017842 Depot 2017842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2017843 Depot 2017843
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link