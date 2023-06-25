- Added the game's fifth and final main level: Enchanted Metalworks! This makes some other areas and challenges accessible now, too, and brings the game to over 95% complete!
- Renamed the game's three difficulty levels to Apprentice, Challenger, and Grandmaster.
- Updated Apprentice difficulty to make Kit respawn at his latest safe position if he falls into a void.
- Added difficulty options for speedruns.
- Added new Achievements.
- Made a number of minor improvements.
Kit's Quest update for 25 June 2023
Huge Update: Enchanted Metalworks!
