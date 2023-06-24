 Skip to content

Drugz - 2D Drug Empire Simulator update for 24 June 2023

Patch 0.2 launched

Last edited by Wendy

  • Ranking implemented
  • Jail problem fixed
  • Translation problems fixed

Next week updates:

  • New proprieties [Girlfriend, Planes, Yachts]
  • Casino/Lottery
  • Bank, Loan, Safe investments..
  • General bugfixes

