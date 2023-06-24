2.6.1 Optimization and Bug Fixes

Majorly Optimized weather
Gave the graphics menu lower graphics options
Gave the graphics menu higher graphics options
Increased Draw distance for some graphics options
Added some detail and fixed some terrain bugs
