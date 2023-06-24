 Skip to content

The Creej Corruption Playtest update for 24 June 2023

2.6.1 Optimization and Bug Fixes

24 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Majorly Optimized weather

Gave the graphics menu lower graphics options

Gave the graphics menu higher graphics options

Increased Draw distance for some graphics options

Added some detail and fixed some terrain bugs

