Operator8 update for 24 June 2023

Patch Notes For June 24

Patch Notes For June 24

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All ammunition drops contain 25% more ammunition
  • Weapons now do +- 10% more damage
  • Credit pickups give slightly more value
  • Added two new enemies (Turret 1, Turret 2)
  • Added turret section to tutorial level

