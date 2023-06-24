- All ammunition drops contain 25% more ammunition
- Weapons now do +- 10% more damage
- Credit pickups give slightly more value
- Added two new enemies (Turret 1, Turret 2)
- Added turret section to tutorial level
Operator8 update for 24 June 2023
Patch Notes For June 24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
