v1.2.9 Build Notes

The game has added a first pass of localizations in 10 new languages. If anyone runs into any problems with these translations, please let us know on the forums.

The game has been localized in French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, and Ukrainian. If you run into any isues with the localization, please let us know on the forums. This should be considered a first pass.

Made some adjustments to UI layouts and underlying code, to try to compensate for some text being larger in non-english languages. This included some rather large underneath the hood changes. Please report any bugs you find on the forums.

Taunt now properly displays the Attack Rating bonus buff you receive from it. That bonus was always being given but it wasn't being displayed in tooltips.

Font adjustments to better accommodate localization.