Gemini: Binary Conflict update for 24 June 2023

Gemini beta 1.0.0.1

Build 11552222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • worked around an issue with the corpse cleanup system, where in some hectic battles the server could destroy a dead player before its tornoff to some clients
  • slightly increased the size of small droids and poppers hitboxes
  • updated Spanish translation

