- worked around an issue with the corpse cleanup system, where in some hectic battles the server could destroy a dead player before its tornoff to some clients
- slightly increased the size of small droids and poppers hitboxes
- updated Spanish translation
Gemini: Binary Conflict update for 24 June 2023
Gemini beta 1.0.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
