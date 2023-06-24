New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.557_Minefield_Balance

This one has a number of balance improvements to minefields thanks to CRCGamer. It also has more balance changes to the sidekicks mod from Badger.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

You can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine! Steam page is more up to date than it was, but a lot is still to-be-revealed. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ The closed alpha has started, and we're doing new waves of testers every few weeks. It will be a (still... still!) a couple more weeks before the next group. We're going through some notable internal extensions and revisions based on earlier tester rounds, and we'll roll back around to regular tester additions as soon as we can. Feel free to go to our discord (https://discord.gg/arcengames) and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of either the early alpha or a later phase. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5