Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 24 June 2023

Fixed Crashes and Minor Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 11552210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Treant was causing an issue when it tried to heal, as well as Bard when it got an Encore on the heal. Both of those have been fixed.

Found an error that was causing crashes for some users, that error has been patched

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2268361 Depot 2268361
  • Loading history…
