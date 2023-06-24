 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farworld Pioneers update for 24 June 2023

Farworld Pioneers Version 1.092 to 1.093

Share · View all patches · Build 11552188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pioneers,
Please enjoy these 2 smaller updates to help improve the AI and performance, among other things.

Farworld Pioneers v1.093

  • Added signs to construction/blueprints
  • Blackman’s Murder Emporium now stocks the Turret
  • Fixed missing error message when a construction site is not stable
  • Fixed landing pad dropping extra materials when broken during dropship construction
  • Fixed rare error that could happen when the dropship is destroyed partway through construction
  • Fixed error related to Bee sounds
  • Fixed issue that caused work orders to stall for a while after unsquadding a colonist
  • Fixed positioning issues with new colonist task emotes
  • Fixed issue that caused the crafting/research/sleep animated emotes to fail to display above colonists’ heads
  • Fixed issue that prevented weaponsmiths from earning XP when crafting cleavers
  • Fixed issue that allowed heatstroke and frostbite to be applied after death/downing, causing them to remain persistent
  • Fixed issue that caused colonists revived by a medkit or another colonist to go down again immediately
  • Fixed issue that caused incorrect notifications to show shortly after reloading a game
  • Fixed issue that caused certain invisible blocks to appear after traveling

Farworld Pioneers v1.092

  • Dramatically increased range of AI hauling and material searching to prevent characters from getting stranded after mining or executing faraway orders
  • Performance improvement: Prevented FPS drop when NPCs are currently selected using the selection/squad tool
  • Improved block replacement to also allow e.g. doors to replace wall blocks
  • Fixed issue that caused freezing to set in too quickly
  • Fixed issue that could cause NPCs to freeze in mid-air after mining a block underneath themselves
  • Fixed issue that could cause the NPC task icon pixels to smear slightly
  • Fixed issue that caused moving ghost NPCs to be visible in an incorrect position at times in multiplayer, especially after outrunning a moving NPC
  • Fixed broken tooltip on skill/spec level in NPC profiles
  • Fixed issue that caused an exception when a construction site completes in an unloaded area
  • Fixed issue that caused an error when adding materials on construction sites
  • Fixed issue that allowed certain blueprints to knock out furniture or facility blocks
  • Fixed issue that caused the underground factory dungeon to become corrupted in multiplayer after reloading a game

Please enjoy our other media platforms:
Twitter: @FarworldPioneer
Developer Twitter: @igloosoftgames
Facebook: Farworld Facebook!
Subreddit: r/FarworldPioneers
Discord: Farworld Pioneers Discord

Changed files in this update

Windows Client Depot 1363901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link