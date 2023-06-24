Farworld Pioneers Version 1.092 to 1.093

Pioneers,
Please enjoy these 2 smaller updates to help improve the AI and performance, among other things.
Farworld Pioneers v1.093
- Added signs to construction/blueprints
- Blackman’s Murder Emporium now stocks the Turret
- Fixed missing error message when a construction site is not stable
- Fixed landing pad dropping extra materials when broken during dropship construction
- Fixed rare error that could happen when the dropship is destroyed partway through construction
- Fixed error related to Bee sounds
- Fixed issue that caused work orders to stall for a while after unsquadding a colonist
- Fixed positioning issues with new colonist task emotes
- Fixed issue that caused the crafting/research/sleep animated emotes to fail to display above colonists’ heads
- Fixed issue that prevented weaponsmiths from earning XP when crafting cleavers
- Fixed issue that allowed heatstroke and frostbite to be applied after death/downing, causing them to remain persistent
- Fixed issue that caused colonists revived by a medkit or another colonist to go down again immediately
- Fixed issue that caused incorrect notifications to show shortly after reloading a game
- Fixed issue that caused certain invisible blocks to appear after traveling
Farworld Pioneers v1.092
- Dramatically increased range of AI hauling and material searching to prevent characters from getting stranded after mining or executing faraway orders
- Performance improvement: Prevented FPS drop when NPCs are currently selected using the selection/squad tool
- Improved block replacement to also allow e.g. doors to replace wall blocks
- Fixed issue that caused freezing to set in too quickly
- Fixed issue that could cause NPCs to freeze in mid-air after mining a block underneath themselves
- Fixed issue that could cause the NPC task icon pixels to smear slightly
- Fixed issue that caused moving ghost NPCs to be visible in an incorrect position at times in multiplayer, especially after outrunning a moving NPC
- Fixed broken tooltip on skill/spec level in NPC profiles
- Fixed issue that caused an exception when a construction site completes in an unloaded area
- Fixed issue that caused an error when adding materials on construction sites
- Fixed issue that allowed certain blueprints to knock out furniture or facility blocks
- Fixed issue that caused the underground factory dungeon to become corrupted in multiplayer after reloading a game
