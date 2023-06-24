Goals and Loot Update

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/8a37fbc89ef27a8b6f686cf9e736e005c7b7c135.png[/img]

6 New Goals

So far, Netherguild only had a handful of goals (optional quests) - but today this changes as 6 new goals are added, for the Commoners, Nobles, as well as neutral factions like the Military and Church.

These provide the player with loot, crowns, challenges and some optional lore.

For new players, these new goals will pop up naturally as they explore -

However, for players with existing saves, this is how to activate the new goals:

Purge: visit the Bandit Stronghold

Justice II: 3 Commoner standing, completed Justice I, visit the Bandit Stronghold

Research: 3 Noble standing, visit the Mist City Entrance

Parade: visit the City of Mist (middle)

Hunt III: 5 Noble standing, completed Hunt II, visit the City of Mist (middle).

Medicine: 5 Commoner standing, completed Justice I, visit the City of Mist (middle).

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/f17b235df89a0264da653507e84e2da39f17d756.png[/img]

Equipment Rewards

21 New Equipment Items!

This new update introduces two additional new elements:

Equipment as a reward for goal completion

Commoner equipment set AND Noble equipment set, each with their own unique items.

At the moment there's 10 new equipment items for the Commoner set and 11 new equipment items for the Nobles.

I plan on adding more over time, hopefully next week alongside the UI improvements and throughout early access.

Another thing I want to note is: currently the only way to unlock these items is through finishing quests, but in a few months when the faction system is added, these will be available through a faction shop or the armory.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/c149102ec98a8b091c6f77aa48a7edf3ab127fa3.png[/img]

Visual Improvements

I increased the post-processing effects in the current build to make things look better - so players at the "Good" and "Ultra" settings might notice a slight difference.

It shouldn't affect the frame-rate, but if you experience a slow frame-rate following the update, please let me know and I'll restore it to the previous settings.

In the future these visual settings will be customizable through the pause menu too.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/06036a5a4b75f1e7aecd322c0c86c15f9000daa3.png[/img]

Other Thoughts

I feel like I didn't have enough time to improve the visuals of goals this update with everything else that's being added - so I'll reserve that for next week.

What's Next?

Interface Improvements

-a week

Making the interface prettier and more comfortable!

Also adding more equipment for the Commoner and Noble sets.

City of Mist - Metal Update

-two to three weeks

New enemies and more. Stay tuned!

Multiple City of Mist Improvements

-???

Adding more content to the City of Mist across multiple game-updates while secretly working on new areas and classes behind the scenes... before a big update in a few months!!!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/c2d3901cee64cbe4c4faeffa1e36ce68acfc1857.gif[/img]

Idle animation for an enemy in the upcoming "Sewers" area

And that's all for this update!

Thank you for reading and hope you enjoy the new items and goals :D

-David