Ability Booster Patch

Hello Loopers!

This patch we are pushing out a few tweaks to gameplay, abilities, and bugfixes - Don't miss out on the new Pyro Class DLC!

The Pyro is our first DLC character and is now available for purchase! Check it out here!

Coming up this fall - the team is working on a new game mode: Operations

Operations game mode will be more linear and objective based story missions, where players will have to work together to successfully complete the scenario. Here is a sneak peek at the first Operations Map coming up.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42919637/737b58cf0f6ca09f8a8cd8a030b71d6d1c0d2d63.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42919637/a1d247d8478f57b628e17d6edeeed24d0281b9ea.png[/img]

Patch Notes

Mining Laser weapon fix

Fix to level up fonts

Max Level bug fix

Force Arc now multiplies as it travels

New Sapper Weapon: Homing RPG

Fix to spider hit boxes

Lasers and Energy Beam now bounce off surfaces

Looking for others to play with? Join our Discord!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42919637/b442714df8b27aa0637cd5eb36b924fabd4c9f24.png[/img]