Ability Booster Patch

Hello Loopers!
This patch we are pushing out a few tweaks to gameplay, abilities, and bugfixes - Don't miss out on the new Pyro Class DLC!
The Pyro is our first DLC character and is now available for purchase! Check it out here!
Coming up this fall - the team is working on a new game mode: Operations
Operations game mode will be more linear and objective based story missions, where players will have to work together to successfully complete the scenario. Here is a sneak peek at the first Operations Map coming up.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42919637/737b58cf0f6ca09f8a8cd8a030b71d6d1c0d2d63.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42919637/a1d247d8478f57b628e17d6edeeed24d0281b9ea.png[/img]
Patch Notes
- Mining Laser weapon fix
- Fix to level up fonts
- Max Level bug fix
- Force Arc now multiplies as it travels
- New Sapper Weapon: Homing RPG
- Fix to spider hit boxes
- Lasers and Energy Beam now bounce off surfaces
