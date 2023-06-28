 Skip to content

Rift Loopers update for 28 June 2023

Ability Booster Patch

Ability Booster Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Loopers!

This patch we are pushing out a few tweaks to gameplay, abilities, and bugfixes - Don't miss out on the new Pyro Class DLC!

The Pyro is our first DLC character and is now available for purchase! Check it out here!

Coming up this fall - the team is working on a new game mode: Operations

Operations game mode will be more linear and objective based story missions, where players will have to work together to successfully complete the scenario. Here is a sneak peek at the first Operations Map coming up.

Patch Notes

  • Mining Laser weapon fix
  • Fix to level up fonts
  • Max Level bug fix
  • Force Arc now multiplies as it travels
  • New Sapper Weapon: Homing RPG
  • Fix to spider hit boxes
  • Lasers and Energy Beam now bounce off surfaces

