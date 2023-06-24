Mythrel v0.4.7 Release Notes

We are excited to announce the latest update for Mythrel, the Trading Card Game. In this version, we have focused on enhancing the overall user experience and addressing various issues reported by our dedicated community. Here are the key highlights of this release:

Improved Interface and Text Updates:

We have implemented several enhancements to the interface, resulting in a more polished and visually appealing experience.

Various text updates have been made throughout the game to ensure clarity and consistency.

Spell Card Double Play Prevention:

We have fixed an issue where players were able to unintentionally double click or play spell cards multiple times in quick succession. This fix ensures a fair and balanced gameplay experience for all players.

Realm Chat Display Fix:

We have resolved an issue that caused realm chat messages to display chats from other realms.

Now, you can fully engage with your realm community without any interference.

Vortex/Gauntlet Deck Fix:

Previously, there were decks with more than one life cost card in Vortex/Gauntlet deck configurations. This issue has been rectified, ensuring accurate gameplay mechanics.

Card Drawing and Disconnection Issue Fix:

We have addressed a problem where players were experiencing disconnections from the realm while drawing more cards than available in their decks. This fix ensures uninterrupted gameplay sessions.

Card Transfer Fix:

We have resolved an issue related to card transfers, ensuring smooth and reliable card trading between players.

Private Card Collections:

Introducing a highly requested feature, you can now create private collections within the Mythrel Codex. Enjoy the freedom of organizing your cards in a confidential and secure manner.

Battlerealm Spell and Species Limit Fix:

We have fixed a limitation where players were unable to play spells after playing more than six species in the Battlerealm. Now, you can fully enjoy the game!

Improved Realm Joining and Creation:

We have streamlined the process of joining realms and creating new realms by introducing convenient popup confirmations.

Deck List Drag Feature:

We are thrilled to introduce the deck list drag feature. You can now easily rearrange your deck by dragging a card, instantly moving it to the top of your deck list. Your deck art will always be showcased as the first card in your deck list.

New Realm Background Art:

To enhance the immersive atmosphere of Mythrel, we have introduced captivating new realm background artwork. Immerse yourself in the rich and visually stunning realms of the game.

UI Fixes and Updates:

We have diligently worked on fixing and updating various aspects of the user interface (UI), ensuring a smoother and more intuitive gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback as we strive to make Mythrel the best Trading Card Game in the world. Enjoy the latest update and dive into the thrilling world of Mythrel!